Video: I lied that I wasn’t an Ewe to save myself from more beatings – Caleb Kudah

He was later released, together with colleague Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who was also earlier chased in ‘Rambo style’ by the officers when they besieged the premises of Citi FM.

Speaking on the Point of View, Kudah said he told the officers he was from Cape Coast when he sensed they’d beat him more if they knew his actual tribe.

Pulse Ghana

The young journalist also disclosed that he had to lie about his roots in order to save himself from further beatings.

“One of them was like, ‘which tribe is he from?’ And another one was like; ‘he must be an Ewe’. And I knew that if I confirmed it, my beatings would have doubled,” Kudah said.

“For some reason, I just said I’m from Cape Coast. Then another officer said people from Cape Coast don’t act like this.”

He further revealed that the National Security officers got angry when they realised a 28-year-old like him had a car.

“In Azugu’s office, they searched my pocket and asked ‘how old are you?’ I said 28. They questioned why a 28-year-old should have a car.

“One asked if I knew how many years he has been in the Police Service without even owning a bicycle,” he added.