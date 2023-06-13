I prefer to die than to live and see Ghana legalize homosexuality – Alban Bagbin

Interacting with journalists in Tamale over the weekend, Speaker Bagbin said the West, which is championing the rights of homosexuals, is already facing the negative repercussions.

He said indigenous population in most European countries is going extinct by the action of gays and lesbians and the earlier Ghana stopped their activities, the better for all.

“For you all to participate in it, count me out of Ghana,” the Speaker of Parliament said.

“I will prefer to join my Maker than to live. That is me. I am a Catholic and pro-life. I will not do anything that will end the world because God says the world is eternal. Until He comes back we cannot do that to end the world.

“They have the repercussions in their country and I can tel you that in the next 50 years, there will be no indigenous European in the world.”

He stressed that the anti-gay bill will be passed under his tenure as Speaker.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill is at the consideration stage in the current Parliament.

It was proposed by some eight MPs of both the Majority and Minority caucuses.