"I promise visionary and selfless leadership" Mahama affirms in Sept. goodwill message

Marking the beginning of a new month in a message to Ghanaians, Mr. Mahama wrote, "Welcome to September 2023, a new month. We have 463 more days until the people's true judgment on December 7, 2024. Let's preserve our democracy."

"I can assure you that the John Mahama administration, commencing on January 7, 2025, will break away from the norm. I am committed to offering visionary and selfless leadership, not adhering to the NPP's status quo,"

"Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia's actions and inept governance have severely damaged Ghana's democratic standing. Political trust has hit an all-time low, an unprecedented occurrence in the history of the Fourth Republic. Therefore, the upcoming December 7, 2024, election is vital for restoring confidence in our constitutional democracy."

ADVERTISEMENT

He further condemned President Akufo-Addo and Veep Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for undermining Ghana's democratic reputation, urging Ghanaians to vote in the December 7, 2024 elections to safeguard democracy.