I rejected a $200,000 offer to promote LGBTQI in Ghana – Captain Smart

Speaking on his show in Accra, Captain Smart said the same people offered Moses Foh-Amoaning a similar package but they all rejected it.

“Lawyer Foh-Amoaning and I were handed proposals. They met the two of us at the same venue separately. They said that they like how I handle issues so they wanted me to take US$200,000 to advocate for LGBTQ. They also wanted me to recruit people to advocate for this stupid thing," he said.

Captain Smart alleged that a popular female TV presenter has been financially induced to defend and campaign for LGBTQ+ in the country.

He called on President Akufo-Addo and the fundraising committee of the National Cathedral not to accept any funding from a pro-LGBTQ+ person or organization.

“I want to appeal to the President not to accept any funding from the LGBTQI community for the National Cathedral. It’s better we don’t build it at all than to use LGBTQ money. Anyone who tries to use LGBTQ+ money for the National Cathedral will suffer.”

Private legal practitioner, Foh-Amoaning has been one of the strongest advocates for anti-LGBTQI activities in the country.

He recently bashed some top men of God in the country for their silence on the issue. He said these big pastors are afraid to declare their stance because of fear for the foreign missions.

He said since the legalization or otherwise of homosexual activities gained traction over a decade ago, some of them have not spoken on it publicly.

“Since we started this fight, what is surprising has been that some prominent men of God have been quiet about the issues.”

“Some pastors are even trained doctors but since the time of Prof. Mills they have not spoken on the issue.”