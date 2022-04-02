‘I use magic cream to entice men who look at me’ – S*x worker reveals

She explained that many commercial sex workers use charms to attract men who pass by their places of work.

Stock photo: Sex workers Pulse Ghana

“I have a place that I can go, they’ll give me some little things I’ll do,” Becky said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I can rub my powder, rub my honey, my cream, my oil, to make a guy even if you are passing, only your looking to me can make you stop and after everything, any amount of money I ask you to give me, you will give it to me.”

Narrating how she got into commercial sex work, she said she was introduced to it by a certain woman.

She further disclosed that her friend introduced her to the use of charms, insisting she has no choice but to also use them.

“Yeah, after the woman made me start that, so I was so annoyed because I didn’t want to do it, so she was the one that pushed me to do it. Understand?”

“It was my friend that brought the idea to do that (use charms), so I have to do it,” she added.