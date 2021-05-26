I wanted to become a soldier to overthrow Kufuor’s Gov’t – Sam George

“While in KNUST, I joined the university cadet and I became the master for the cadet,” he said on Accra-based 3FM.

“My plan was to go into the Army. There were four of us who bought our forms together, the other three are all senior Majors now.

“One or two of them should become Lieutenant Colonel by the end of this year if everything goes right. You may have been calling me Major Sam and not Honourable Sam.”

Pulse Ghana

The NDC legislator explained that he did not like Kufuor because he was frustrating Jerry John Rawlings at the time.

“My mother cried and said no, I won’t go into the military because at that time I was quite young,” he said.

“When I was leaving the university I was 20 years and my dream was to go into the army and stage a coup because I didn’t like President Kufuor that much at the time. I thought he was maltreating Rawlings.”

Sam George was, however, quick to add that he’s grown to love Kufuor and even goes to the former President for advice.

He also recounted a funny encounter with Kufuor, saying he received a knock from the ex-President for telling him he wanted to overthrow his government.

“The other day I said this to President Kufuor about two years ago when I met with him. I said to him that Dad, look at me and you sitting in your house and coming to you for advice. President Kufuor has been a very good person to me.