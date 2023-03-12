ADVERTISEMENT
I will investigate the killing of 8 in 2020 elections - Mahama promises

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to institute investigations into the killing of eight (8) persons during the 2020 elections.

Mahama

He has therefore assured the families of all who lost their lives during the tragic incidents not to despair.

“Insha Allah, when we come into the office, we will investigate the killings, bring the perpetrators to face the law, and pay the appropriate compensations”, Mr. Mahama announced during his campaign in the Techiman North Constituency.

The eight lost their lives tragically, from gunshots, allegedly fired by military personnel during the 2020 election.

He is currently on a two-day tour of the Bono East Region and will continue to the Bono and Ahafo Regions to meet delegates of the party ahead of the NDC May 13, 2023, presidential primaries.

The former president has decided to visit all 275 constituencies and interact directly with branch and constituency executives.

