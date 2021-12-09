I won’t change electoral laws to go beyond two terms – Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

Speaking at the 2 nd Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum, held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), President Akufo-Addo pledged to continue to respect the tenets of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

Specifically, the President stated that “I will not make or cause to be made any substantial modification to the electoral laws in the last six months before the next election; and I will respect the two-term limit for the exercise of presidential authority, as stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana”.

Continuing, he stressed that “I will not be an impediment to the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections; and I will hand over power to the next elected President on 7th January 2025.”

Pulse Ghana

President Akufo-Addo assured participants at the he will rally his fellow ECOWAS Heads of States to take the pledge, “and support them as they continue to work towards democracy and good governance in their respective countries”.

Delivering his speech, the President stated that Ghana is often touted as a beacon of democracy in Africa, and has won plaudits for her democratic credentials.