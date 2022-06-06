RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

IGP has not met Oliver's fix the country group

Authors:

Evans Effah

Reports claiming that the Inspector General of Police today met the group that planned to demonstrate with weapons and their own security is untrue, the Police administration has confirmed.

IGP, George Akuffo Dampare and Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Instead, some senior officers of the service met with the leadership of another pressure group Arise Ghana over their planned demonstration scheduled .

The group however failed to achieve consensus with the Police over their 48-hour planned march and convergence points.

“The Police administration however raised reservations about the 48 hours overnight picketing at the frontage of the Jubilee house, citing various reasons ranging from the terrorism threat to inadequate personnel and lack of logistics to provide security for over 5,000 people overnight.

“The Leadership of Arise Ghana however stood our grounds and insisted that we could not compromise on our 48hours demonstration and picketing in front of the Jubilee house,” Executive Director for ASEPA and Leading Member – Arise Ghana, Comrade Mensah Thompson disclosed in release.

According to him, the meeting hit deadlock without a compromise from both sides.

“The meeting between the Police Leadership and the leadership of the Arise Ghana Group will therefore reconvene on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 10am,” he disclosed.

Representing the Police was COP Tetteh Yohuno, COP Ken Yeboah, COP Awuni, COP Habiba, COP Suraj.

Representing Arise Ghana was Kwabena Bobie Ansah, Kobby Barlon, Bernard Mornah, Rex Omar, Mensah Thompson, Listowel Nana Poku, Mordecai Thiombiano, Nana Ntow Amirekyi, Dramani Selorm Dzramado and Abdul Rahman Zakari.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

