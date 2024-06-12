I'll allow mining companies in my area if we'll share profits equally - Dormaahene

In a video shared on X, Dr. Agyemang Badu II emphasised that he would only accept a 50% profit share for the government of Ghana, ensuring that the nation's development benefits substantially from the mining activities. This profit-sharing arrangement is expected to contribute meaningfully to the national economy, supporting various developmental projects.

Dr. Agyemang Badu II also promised his people a brighter future, highlighting potential improvements in education and infrastructure. "If we are able to secure a deal with these mining companies, our community will witness a significant transformation," he said. "The revenue generated will be invested in enhancing our educational facilities and infrastructure, providing a better quality of life for all."

Recently, the Dormaahene called on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to select his running mate from his region.

In a meeting between the Vice President and the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, the Dormaahene, a highly respected traditional leader, voiced his apprehensions regarding the potential fallout of such a narrow approach during the critical process of selecting a running mate. He emphasized the need for a broader consideration of qualified candidates from diverse regions, stressing that overlooking this could jeopardize the party's electoral fortunes.

Expressing his concerns, he remarked, "I have seen you haven’t selected a running mate yet, even if you have, I haven’t heard. Sometimes a certain region wants to prove that it is only from there that you are supposed to select your running mate."

The Dormaahene elaborated on the repercussions of such a strategy, highlighting its divisive nature and its potential to alienate voters from regions not represented in the selection process. He underlined the importance of inclusivity in candidate selection to garner nationwide support.

He warned, "But I don't see it that way. Please, there are lots of people in the other regions, so if your focus goes on just one particular region, only they will vote for you and the rest of us will vote against you."

