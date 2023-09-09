ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll give Mahama a 'Showdown' in 2024 - Bawumia tells NPP delegates

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has declared his intention to challenge John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the 2024 general election and has vowed to give him a formidable contest.

Dr. Bawumia asserted that the mere mention of his name strikes fear into the NDC.

He stated, "The only person the NDC fears amongst NPP members is me, Bawumia. They (NDC) are unable to sleep when they hear my name."

Following his substantial victory at the NPP Super Delegates Conference, where he secured nearly two-thirds of the legitimate votes (68%), Dr. Bawumia has emerged as a prominent contender to represent the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia is actively engaging with the party's founding members and demonstrating unwavering determination in his bid for the NPP's flagbearer position.

This sets the stage for a competitive and closely watched political contest in the lead-up to the 2024 general election in Ghana.

