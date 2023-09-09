I’ll give Mahama a 'Showdown' in 2024 - Bawumia tells NPP delegates

He stated, "The only person the NDC fears amongst NPP members is me, Bawumia. They (NDC) are unable to sleep when they hear my name."

Following his substantial victory at the NPP Super Delegates Conference, where he secured nearly two-thirds of the legitimate votes (68%), Dr. Bawumia has emerged as a prominent contender to represent the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia is actively engaging with the party's founding members and demonstrating unwavering determination in his bid for the NPP's flagbearer position.

