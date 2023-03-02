ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll just use 60 Ministers and deputies if I return as President in 2024 - Mahama

Evans Annang

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to operate a lean government should he win the 2024 general elections.

John Mahama
John Mahama

He said he will use a total of sixty (60) Ministers and deputies should Ghanaians give him the mandate.

“I shall assemble and operate the leanest but most efficient government under our fourth republic. We will reduce, significantly, the size of the government. As I announced in my Ghana We Want address at UPSA late last year, I will form a government of less than sixty (60) ministers and deputy ministers of state.”

Mr Mahama also promised to probe the expenditure of Covid-19 funds and ensure proper accountability of all public funds.

“Fellow countrymen and women, the time has come for Ghanaians to receive proper accountability from those they elect to political office. This accountability can only be achieved by a new party in government. I promise Ghanaians, that I shall investigate how public funds were expended and this includes the Covid-19 Audit and the findings from the Auditor-General’s reports over the years”.

Mahama Pulse Ghana

“We must clean the Augean stables and rid them of the filth and corruption. The anti-corruption will be given unfettered space to do their work. The days of the infamous ‘clearing agent’ will be well and truly over. But to ensure efficiency and professionalism in this endeavour, institutions of the state would be empowered to be independent in their work. State-owned enterprises will not be a gravy train for political apparatchiks.”

The former President made the comments during his campaign launch at the Cedi auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho in the Volta Region.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
