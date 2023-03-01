I’m confident we’ll get IMF deal by the end of March – Akufo-Addo

Addressing members of the Diplomatic Corps at the Peduase Lodge on Tuesday, the President said with the cooperation received from the Paris Club, he is confident that the IMF deal will finally be concluded by the end of March.

“Just as we managed to achieve a staff-level agreement with the Fund in record time in December last year whose terms were systematically fulfilling including the difficult but ultimately highly successful process of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, I am confident that with the cooperation we have received from the members of the Paris Club and the People’s Republic of China, which sent a delegation from China’s EXIM Bank to Accra over the weekend to meet with officials of the Ministry of Finance, we shall be able to go to the Board of the Fund to conclude finally the agreement by the end of March,” he said.