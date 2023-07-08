"I'm no running mate" Sam Jonah clears speculations

“Anyone who knows me well will attest to the fact that I have no interest whatsoever in going into the murky world of politics,” he said on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

He disclosed how he turned down offers to be Vice President under former President Jerry John Rawlings in the 90s.

“If I were interested, I would have been Vice President in 1992 and 1996 when I was offered the position on a silver platter,” he explained.

Mr. Jonah is celebrated the world over as a global business icon. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Goldfields Company Limited in 1986 and oversaw its growth from a one-mine operation into a multinational.