"I'm no running mate" Sam Jonah clears speculations

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former Ashanti Goldfields Company Limited boss, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah has cleared speculation that he is in the running to become former President John Mahama’s running mate for the 2024 elections.

The business mogul in a statement said he has no interest in running for office as a second to the first gentleman of the country come the 2024 general elections, describing it as "worthless speculation"

“Anyone who knows me well will attest to the fact that I have no interest whatsoever in going into the murky world of politics,” he said on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

He disclosed how he turned down offers to be Vice President under former President Jerry John Rawlings in the 90s.

“If I were interested, I would have been Vice President in 1992 and 1996 when I was offered the position on a silver platter,” he explained.

Mr. Jonah is celebrated the world over as a global business icon. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Goldfields Company Limited in 1986 and oversaw its growth from a one-mine operation into a multinational.

He is the current chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and Chairs Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

