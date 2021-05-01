I’m not relocating to Ghana yet - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey debunks claims

In a tweet, Jack said he hasn’t made a decision yet.

“No plans yet! But def at a point”’ he wrote.

According to Minister, Jack Dorsey will stay in Accra for at least six months to oversee the setting up of Twitter’s Africa headquarters in Ghana’s capital.

She explained that the American technology entrepreneur will be operating from Accra but will be facilitating operations across Africa.

“Jack will be based in Accra, so this will be his base while he visits the other countries on the continent and I am hoping that his friends would also follow him and see what he finds so special about Accra,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said on Accra-based Asaase Radio.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Earlier this month, on April 12, 2021, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made the announcement to set up its first Africa presence in Ghana.

In a short post on Twitter, he wrote: “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo.”

In a separate statement, Twitter gave a number of reasons why it picked Ghana as the place for headquarters in Africa.