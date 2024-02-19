According to Dr. Eric Asare Bossman, the Deputy EC Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, the Commission has considered the various concerns on that decision.
Indelible ink will be used in 2024 elections – EC makes a U-turn on earlier decision
The Electoral Commission of Ghana has backtracked on its earlier decision to discard the use of indelible ink in the 2024 general elections.
He said the concerns raised by the public, parliamentarians, political parties, and civil society members have been acknowledged.
In an interview with Joy FM, he stated, “After listening to the discussions, we have heard the concerns of the general public, we have heard the parliamentarians, we have heard the concerns of the NPP and the NDC and civil society members so we have concluded that if by using the ink people will have more trust in the process, why not?”.
Dr. Bossman clarified that the initial intent was to eliminate double verification in the voting process.
He noted, “Last year we noted that we thought when you look at the procedures in our elections the idea of using the indelible ink is like you are using two layers for verification.
“The Commission said if Mr. Evans Mensah is coming to vote, then Mr Evans Mensah will be verified electronically for us to know that indeed Mr Mensah has been verified so when you want to go ahead to use the indelible ink then clearly you don’t have confidence in your biometric register so as a result of that we suggested that it will be better if we do away with the ink.”
The Electoral Commission (EC) also stated that its proposal to move the date for general elections from December 7 to November may not take effect this year.
Dr. Eric Asare Bossman, the legislation required for this change to be implemented will be put before Parliament soon.
