Institutional Suppliers adjust picketing schedule to April 8

The Association clarified that the police had cited the imminent March 6th, 2024 celebration and Ghana's hosting of the All-African Games (scheduled for March 8th to 24th, 2024) as the basis for their request to reschedule the picketing date.

In a statement released on Friday, March 1, the Association specified, "The picketing event is now slated for April 8th, 2024, at the Ministry of Education. We extend our apologies for any inconvenience this adjustment may cause and express gratitude for your understanding and continued support."

the Association conveyed the rescheduling decision openly, reaffirming its commitment to keeping all stakeholders, including the public, informed about the progress in their advocacy efforts.

"The picketing event remains a pivotal element of our ongoing endeavors to shed light on persistent issues such as outstanding contract arrears for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years, alongside other pressing matters impacting our businesses and livelihoods."