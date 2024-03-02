ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Institutional Suppliers adjust picketing schedule to April 8

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a strategic move aimed at maximizing impact and fostering a more inclusive dialogue, Institutional Suppliers have decided to reschedule their planned picketing date from March 4 to April 8.

Demo
Demo

This decision reflects a commitment to effective advocacy and highlights the importance of collaborative engagement between suppliers and relevant stakeholders.

Recommended articles

The Association clarified that the police had cited the imminent March 6th, 2024 celebration and Ghana's hosting of the All-African Games (scheduled for March 8th to 24th, 2024) as the basis for their request to reschedule the picketing date.

In a statement released on Friday, March 1, the Association specified, "The picketing event is now slated for April 8th, 2024, at the Ministry of Education. We extend our apologies for any inconvenience this adjustment may cause and express gratitude for your understanding and continued support."

the Association conveyed the rescheduling decision openly, reaffirming its commitment to keeping all stakeholders, including the public, informed about the progress in their advocacy efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The picketing event remains a pivotal element of our ongoing endeavors to shed light on persistent issues such as outstanding contract arrears for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years, alongside other pressing matters impacting our businesses and livelihoods."

The suppliers aim to create an atmosphere where their concerns are heard, and mutually beneficial solutions can be explored.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Akufo-Addo appoints Ofori-Atta as senior presidential advisor, special envoy for int’l finance

NCA

NCA shuts down four Radio Stations in Bawku

Kennedy Agyapong

I do not incline to be Bawumia's running mate - Ken Agyapong

Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere and Nigerian transgender Bob Risky

Anti-LGBT+ bill: Will I be jailed if I interview Bob Risky?- Paul Adom Otchere quizzes