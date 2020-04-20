The Covid-19 National Trust Fund was established by President Akufo-Addo with the view of soliciting support from Ghanaians.

The President subsequently called on private individuals and corporate organisations to donate to support persons infected by the virus.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: World’s richest countries agree to freeze debts of Ghana, other poor nations

The National Insurance Commission (NIC), in collaboration with other stakeholders in the industry, are the latest to donate to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

Insurance industry donates over GHc1 million to COVID-19 Trust Fund

The donors comprised of the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG) and the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG).

Others are the Ghana Insurance College (GIC), the West Africa Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) [headquartered in Accra, Ghana] and the ECOWAS Brown Card Ghana Office.

A delegation led by the Commissioner of Insurance, Justice Ofori, presented a cheque of GHc1,105,000 to the Chairperson of the Fund, Madam Sophia Akuffo.

Meanwhile, 1042 persons have now tested positive for Coronavirus in Ghana, with 99 persons successfully recovering as well.