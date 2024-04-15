ADVERTISEMENT
Interior Minister inciting Senior Police Officers against IGP, POMAB - Toobu

Evans Effah

Lawmaker Peter Toobu says utterances and actions of the Interior Minister Henry Quartey since he assumed the position are inciting senior Police officers against the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Management Board (POMAB)

Interior Minister, Henry Quartey
Interior Minister, Henry Quartey

According to him, the announcement by the Minister during his recent visit to the Police Headquarters that there is going to be a supplementary special recommendation list to the Police academy is unhealthy and “adding color” to Course 53.

The Hon Minister is a walking contradiction. He warned social media trolls not to incite with their statement and actions, at the same meeting at the Police headquarters the minister said ‘m I have told the IGP we shall compile a supplementary special recommendation list to the Police academy’, the Minister has no law or policy backing his statement,” the MP wrote on Facebook Friday.

He added “ The Minister only succeeded in inciting Chief Inspectors and Inspectors against the Police administration”.

Screenshot of the legislator's comment
Screenshot of the legislator’s comment Pulse Ghana
The Interior Minister upon assumption of office unilaterally called for the suspension of Course 53 when the necessary procedures had been activated to get the officers selected for the program.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

