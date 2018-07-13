Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Interior Minister warns Police officers over unprofessional behaviours


Misconduct Interior Minister warns Police officers over unprofessional behaviours

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has warned Police officers to stay off sexual misconducts and other unprofessional behaviours or risk being sanctioned.

According to him, Police officers found to have engaged in any form on misconduct will be investigated and subsequently punished.

The Ghana Police Service has come under scrutiny in recent months, following a series of unprofessional behaviours exhibited by some officers in public.

READ ALSO: No-Bed Syndrome: Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume

Recently, about 46 Ghanaian police officers on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan were repatriated to Ghana after engaging in acts of sexual misconduct in the war-torn nation.

Also, early this month, a video of a drunk Police officer carrying a gun in a ‘trotro’ vehicle went viral on social media, sparking criticism of the Police service.

But speaking at the opening of the Second Annual Crime Officers Workshop in Accra, the Interior Minister said such unprofessional behaviours from Police officers will not be tolerated.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery play

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

 

He said all previous cases of misconduct by Police officers are currently being investigated and the culprits will be accordingly dealt with.

“Let me say that we are taking steps to investigate all allegations against our personnel who went out there to work and we would ensure that should anyone be found guilty the law will take its course and image of the police service will still be maintained. There shall be no compromises on that,” Mr. Dery said.

“I also wish to inform you that there are proposals on the way to amend the police regulations to provide specifically for sexual abuse offenses,” he added.

READ ALSO: #OpenUGMC: University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18

He further stated that government has taken steps to equip the Police service to be able to fight crime in the country.

He said over hundred vehicles have been procured which are awaiting clearance at the port.

“As part of efforts to retool and equip the police, Mr. President announced and extra budgetary allocation of GHc800 million to the Ghana Police Service. The government has further provided over 200 pickups, motorbikes, among others as logistics to the service. And as we speak now the service is to receive over 100 vehicles which are at the port awaiting clearance,” Mr. Dery said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Land Degradation: Sand winning activities erode lands at Nsakina and its environs Land Degradation Sand winning activities erode lands at Nsakina and its environs
Murder: Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasi Murder Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasi
Youth Service: Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme Youth Service Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme
No-Bed Syndrome: Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume No-Bed Syndrome Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume
Doing Business: Turkish nationals beat Ghanaian businessman to pulp at Spintex Doing Business Turkish nationals beat Ghanaian businessman to pulp at Spintex
#OpenUGMC: University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18 #OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18

Recommended Videos

Martin Amidu: Office of special prosecutor now fully functional – Akufo-Addo Martin Amidu Office of special prosecutor now fully functional – Akufo-Addo
Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses
Minister Of Health: Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu Minister Of Health Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu



Top Articles

1 Allegations Kwame Despite not using blood donations for rituals - NBSbullet
2 #OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18bullet
3 Acquitted Court lifts 3-year ban on Lawyer Sosubullet
4 Doing Business Turkish nationals beat Ghanaian businessman to pulp...bullet
5 In Ashanti Region Pregnant woman and unborn child died over...bullet
6 No-Bed Syndrome Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to...bullet
7 Bilateral Relations Angela Merkel to visit Ghana in Augustbullet
8 Migrants Number of Ghanaians stranded in Libya unknown -...bullet
9 Scarcity Passport booklet shortage due to a technical...bullet
10 Benevolence Photos of the ultra-modern police station...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no...bullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

File Photo
Against The Law Government to crack the whip on foreign retailers
File Photo
Basic Education Court orders WAEC to release cancelled results of 20 BECE candidates
Cultural practices that make nonsense of Ghana's independence
Oppression Some cultural practices that make nonsense of Ghana's independence
In Ashanti Region Pregnant woman, baby die over GHC500 ‘doctor motivation fee’