Interior Minister warns Police officers over unprofessional behaviours

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has warned Police officers to stay off sexual misconducts and other unprofessional behaviours or risk being sanctioned.

According to him, Police officers found to have engaged in any form on misconduct will be investigated and subsequently punished.

The Ghana Police Service has come under scrutiny in recent months, following a series of unprofessional behaviours exhibited by some officers in public.

Recently, about 46 Ghanaian police officers on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan were repatriated to Ghana after engaging in acts of sexual misconduct in the war-torn nation.

Also, early this month, a video of a drunk Police officer carrying a gun in a ‘trotro’ vehicle went viral on social media, sparking criticism of the Police service.

But speaking at the opening of the Second Annual Crime Officers Workshop in Accra, the Interior Minister said such unprofessional behaviours from Police officers will not be tolerated.

He said all previous cases of misconduct by Police officers are currently being investigated and the culprits will be accordingly dealt with.

“Let me say that we are taking steps to investigate all allegations against our personnel who went out there to work and we would ensure that should anyone be found guilty the law will take its course and image of the police service will still be maintained. There shall be no compromises on that,” Mr. Dery said.

“I also wish to inform you that there are proposals on the way to amend the police regulations to provide specifically for sexual abuse offenses,” he added.

He further stated that government has taken steps to equip the Police service to be able to fight crime in the country.

He said over hundred vehicles have been procured which are awaiting clearance at the port.

“As part of efforts to retool and equip the police, Mr. President announced and extra budgetary allocation of GHc800 million to the Ghana Police Service. The government has further provided over 200 pickups, motorbikes, among others as logistics to the service. And as we speak now the service is to receive over 100 vehicles which are at the port awaiting clearance,” Mr. Dery said.