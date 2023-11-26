Investigate maggot-infested rice being distributed to SHS – Nortsu-Kotoe

Nortsu-Kotoe alleges that the rice was taken out of the warehouse a few weeks ago and distributed to secondary schools across the country, raising concerns in Parliament, and urging relevant authorities, including the Food and Drugs Authority and the Ministry of Education to conduct a thorough investigation.

In his statement, Nortsu-Kotoe said, "It is now left for those who are responsible to go and conduct their investigation and find out how the rice got to the schools. As I have made the allegation, it is for them to investigate and report back whether my claim is true or not."