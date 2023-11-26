According to the legislator, the rice, which was imported in 2021, is due its expiration date after being locked up uncleared at the ports due to high import duties.
Investigate maggot-infested rice being distributed to SHS – Nortsu-Kotoe
Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament, is calling for an investigation into the distribution of around 300,000 bags of rice suspected to be infested with maggots to Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana.
Nortsu-Kotoe alleges that the rice was taken out of the warehouse a few weeks ago and distributed to secondary schools across the country, raising concerns in Parliament, and urging relevant authorities, including the Food and Drugs Authority and the Ministry of Education to conduct a thorough investigation.
In his statement, Nortsu-Kotoe said, "It is now left for those who are responsible to go and conduct their investigation and find out how the rice got to the schools. As I have made the allegation, it is for them to investigate and report back whether my claim is true or not."
The legislator is concerned about potential negative health implications for students who may consume maggot-infested rice.
