Invite Prof. Frimpong Boateng for questioning on galamsey report - NDC MP to Police

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, the lawmaker said proper investigations on the report are good for good the country.

“Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng should be invited to speak to the document. Government has sort of watered down the document claiming that it’s not official and all that, so he has to be invited. In any case, he has to be heard,” the MP opined.

He said National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who were equally indicted in the report should be investigated as well.

“If anybody in my party is found to be culpable why not? They should be investigated. In any case, if you say NDC members who are you specifically talking about? If you say a deputy minister under the NDC administration who exactly are you referring to? Even the innuendo is not qualified enough, it’s just an innuendo. You haven’t said anything. He could have been more specific, he could have given better and further particulars,” he asserted.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor on April 25 petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the damning report on galamsey in Ghana authored by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.