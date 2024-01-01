I’ve been hospitalized after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa

Her courageous attempt received extensive support from celebrities, musicians, and well-wishers, all eager to encourage and witness this historic achievement.

In a recent statement on UTV, she revealed that she is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment. "I'm in a very comfortable hospital ward to reset my system back to how it was before because I denied myself sleep for five days," she shared.

Her medical team had earlier cited ill health, prompting her to conclude the sing-a-thon on Friday morning instead of Friday noon, December 29, 2023, as initially planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But as a medical team, her health is our top priority now, and we need to ensure she’s okay. We would have loved her to go until noon, but as a medical team, we need to stop it and protect Afua as much as possible. Fatigue has set in, and we’ll now work on getting her well and ready to bounce back and address everyone again,”