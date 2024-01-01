Asantewaa embarked on her remarkable sing-a-thon on December 24, 2023, to sing continuously for almost five days, starting from midnight on December 24 and concluding on December 27.
I’ve been hospitalized after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa
Afua Asantewaa, the determined Ghanaian singer who undertook the challenge to establish a Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon, is currently under medical care, recuperating after her demanding record-breaking endeavor.
Recommended articles
Her courageous attempt received extensive support from celebrities, musicians, and well-wishers, all eager to encourage and witness this historic achievement.
In a recent statement on UTV, she revealed that she is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment. "I'm in a very comfortable hospital ward to reset my system back to how it was before because I denied myself sleep for five days," she shared.
Her medical team had earlier cited ill health, prompting her to conclude the sing-a-thon on Friday morning instead of Friday noon, December 29, 2023, as initially planned.
“But as a medical team, her health is our top priority now, and we need to ensure she’s okay. We would have loved her to go until noon, but as a medical team, we need to stop it and protect Afua as much as possible. Fatigue has set in, and we’ll now work on getting her well and ready to bounce back and address everyone again,”
Afua Asantewaa, who initiated her endeavor to set a new sing-a-thon record on Christmas Eve, successfully concluded on Friday, December 29, 2023, after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes. The achievement is now pending verification from Guinness World Record judges.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh