According to the business mogul, he has showed that one can be polygamous and be romantic as well.
I’ve disproved the notion that Ga men are not romantic - McDan
The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley has touted his romantic credentials as top notch.
In a video teasing his autobiography — “The Path of an Eagle – Despair, Hope and Glory,” McDan who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited shed light on his love life.
"A lot of people think that Ga men are not romantic, if you read this book you will see how romantic I have been to both my wives.
"I adore them, I don't know that they made me romantic or I made them romantic but in all, I think I am a very romantic and passionate man about love".
Mr. McKorley who is popularly known as McDan has always felt proud of marrying two wives.
In an interview on Paul Adom-Otchere’s Good Evening Ghana programme a while back, he said there’s no conflict in his house because he has married two women.
He revealed that the women live in separate houses and his first wife accepted his decision to take a second wife.
He also advised men not to marry two wives if they do not have the means to take care of them.
"Yes it is expensive (to have two wives), it is very expensive. Don't try if you don't have money, you must be prepared", he said.
