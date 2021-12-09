I’ve disproved the notion that Ga men are not romantic - McDan

In a video teasing his autobiography — “The Path of an Eagle – Despair, Hope and Glory,” McDan who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited shed light on his love life.

"A lot of people think that Ga men are not romantic, if you read this book you will see how romantic I have been to both my wives.

"I adore them, I don't know that they made me romantic or I made them romantic but in all, I think I am a very romantic and passionate man about love".

Mr. McKorley who is popularly known as McDan has always felt proud of marrying two wives.

In an interview on Paul Adom-Otchere’s Good Evening Ghana programme a while back, he said there’s no conflict in his house because he has married two women.

Pulse Ghana

He revealed that the women live in separate houses and his first wife accepted his decision to take a second wife.

He also advised men not to marry two wives if they do not have the means to take care of them.