RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’ve disproved the notion that Ga men are not romantic - McDan

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley has touted his romantic credentials as top notch.

‘I have two wives; you need to be rich to be polygamous’ – McDan CEO
‘I have two wives; you need to be rich to be polygamous’ – McDan CEO

According to the business mogul, he has showed that one can be polygamous and be romantic as well.

Recommended articles

In a video teasing his autobiography — “The Path of an Eagle – Despair, Hope and Glory,” McDan who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited shed light on his love life.

"A lot of people think that Ga men are not romantic, if you read this book you will see how romantic I have been to both my wives.

"I adore them, I don't know that they made me romantic or I made them romantic but in all, I think I am a very romantic and passionate man about love".

Mr. McKorley who is popularly known as McDan has always felt proud of marrying two wives.

In an interview on Paul Adom-Otchere’s Good Evening Ghana programme a while back, he said there’s no conflict in his house because he has married two women.

Founder and chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies Daniel McKorley
Founder and chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies Daniel McKorley Pulse Ghana

He revealed that the women live in separate houses and his first wife accepted his decision to take a second wife.

He also advised men not to marry two wives if they do not have the means to take care of them.

"Yes it is expensive (to have two wives), it is very expensive. Don't try if you don't have money, you must be prepared", he said.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Inspector-General of Police and his team join cocoa farmers on Farmers' Day

Inspector-General of Police and his team join cocoa farmers on Farmers' Day

Group to buy car for father who went viral for carrying his daughter during drivers’ strike

Group to buy car for father who went viral for carrying his daughter during drivers’ strike

Report: Krobo residents rejecting COVID-19 vaccine over fears that it’ll make them vote NPP in 2024

File photo

UAE government announces four and half day working week; extends weekend for workers

UAE government announces four and half day working week; extends weekend for workers