I've never applied for or received any scholarship from the GNPC - Jinapor

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, has strongly denied allegations suggesting that he applied for a scholarship from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Social media rumors have circulated claiming that Jinapor was listed as a beneficiary of the GNPC Foundation Scholarship.

However, in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 13, the MP firmly rejected these claims, stating that he has never applied for or received any scholarship from GNPC.

"I want to clarify that I have never applied for or received any scholarship from the GNPC, Scholarship secretariat, or GETFUND for any studies abroad," Jinapor stated on his Facebook page.

He urged the public to disregard these unfounded allegations, describing them as "baseless, concocted, and contrived statements."

