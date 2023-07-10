I've never been involved in galamsey — Aisha Huang tells court

Initially, she denied the charge after being deported in 2018 but on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, she changed her plea to guilty.

She pleaded guilty to entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry contrary to section 20(4) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.

Aisha Huang was arrested in Kumasi and found to have re-entered Ghana after she had been barred from entering the country.

Aisha was charged with undertaking mining operations without licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in mining operations, and the illegal employment of foreigners.

The prosecution, after calling 11 witnesses, closed its case and the court ordered lawyers for the accused to file their submission of no case by May 16, 2023, and serve the same on the prosecution.

But she argued that the evidence presented by the prosecution is false.

In March this year, Huang Lei, the son of Aisha Huang was convicted following his guilty plea to charges against him.

He was charged with one count of remaining in Ghana after the expiration of his passport and one count of possessing 250 rounds of ammunition without authority.

The Chinese national had initially pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was remanded in prison custody on the grounds that he was a flight risk.