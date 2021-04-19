Jailbreak in Nigeria: 9 suspects arrested in Ghana

The suspects believed to be fugitives who broke into the jail in Nigeria trying to escape to Ghana names were identified as Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie, 27, Kelli Ekureni, 33, Steve Eyenuku, 33, Freedom Yusuf, 25, Enebeli Lucky, 29, Yummi Usmah, 29, Patrick Chanar, 47, Bless Eyenuku, 25 and 38-year-old Obi Onuora.

Items found on them were personal effects, passports, ID cards, and both Nigeria and Ghana currencies among others.

Chief Superintendent Francis Somian, Ada Divisional Police Commander said at about 9:30 am Sunday, April 18, 2021, police had information that some foreigners were ferried across the River Volta into Ada Foah and were preparing to travel through public transport to Accra when they were arrested.

He explained that police armed with such information quickly moved to the area, Clinic Junction Lorry Station, and accosted the suspects on board a Sprinter commercial bus with registration number ER 1657-14.

Jailbreak in Nigeria

On April 15, 2021, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, said it foiled a jailbreak attempt by inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area.

Richard Ogbebor, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command in Benin disclosed that the attempted jailbreak occurred from 15:00 hours to 17:00 hours on Wednesday.

Ogbebor explained that the corps had received a distress call on the attempted jailbreak and subsequently mobilised its personnel led by Samuel Ogbeide, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1, to the facility.

He said that on getting to the facility, it was discovered that the inmates had broken out from their cells and were already engaging the correctional officers in a fight.