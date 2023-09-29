Jean Mensa, Bossman Asare pose biggest threat to Ghana's democracy – Sam George

Sam George in an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News questioned the feasibility of such a requirement, noting that not all eligible Ghanaians have obtained the Ghana Card, potentially disenfranchising voters and jeopardizing the democratic process.

"I will repeat it on your platform that Jean Mensa and Bossman Asare constitute the Biggest threat to Ghana's democracy and we all have responsibility, including you the media to call them out and demand better of them, because this democracy is the reason you are able to sit behind the console and broadcast,” the NDC legislator said.

“If we lose this democracy because of two individuals running the affairs of the country without fear or favour. If we lose this democracy because of the …recalcitrance of two individuals to run our democracy down we will all have questions to answer to generations unborn.”

Sam George also slammed the electoral management body, accusing it of failing to back its claims with evidence of minors attempting to be captured on the voter roll.

He further lashed out at the EC for engaging in what he believed was “rumour-mongering”.

“Do you believe the EC? The claims they made, did they show any proof or evidence, did they show statistics to back their claims that minors are showing up everywhere? With the greatest of respect, the EC has engaged in a lot of lies, rumours, rumour-mongering, and misinformation,” he lamented.

“The EC lacks a sense of judgment. How many people have shown up who are minors, and it’s been proven that they are minors? The EC is claiming that it has registered 600,000 people.”

Sam George added: “Out of this figure, how many minors have shown up to be registered? And if the system is able to detect that they are minors, then it tells you that the guarantor system is working. And that the checks and balances put in by the political parties are working.

“If the minors were slipping through without detection, then you tell me that there’s a problem. But if there’s a system that is able to detect it, common sense will let you know you don’t have a problem.”

Meanwhile, the EC has revealed that a total of 673,276 new voters have been registered in just sixteen days since the commencement of the limited voter registration exercise across the country.

