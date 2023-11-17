Jobberman Ghana's M-FIT Project set to place 60 young women into permanent Tech roles

The M-FIT Project,( Matching Females In Tech Jobs) a collaborative effort between Jobberman Ghana and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), focused on training 100 young women aged 18 to 35 with a STEM background.

The initiative emphasizes employability soft skills and aims to seamlessly integrate them into tech-related roles within Ghana.

Jobberman CEO,Hilda Nimo-Tieku Pulse Ghana

Addressing the critical need for diversity in the rapidly evolving technology sector, Jobberman Ghana's CEO emphasized, "Diversity and inclusion are not just ideals we aspire to but principles we must embody. In a world where technology shapes every aspect of our lives, we must foster a tech industry that mirrors the diversity of the society it serves."

The CEO further called on employers in Ghana with available tech roles to collaborate with Jobberman.

"I would like to use this opportunity to call on employers in Ghana with available tech roles and ready-to-hire young women in tech to reach out to Jobberman for a free job listing and be connected to our talent pool of these qualified young professionals ready for the world of work."