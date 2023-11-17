ADVERTISEMENT
Jobberman Ghana's M-FIT Project set to place 60 young women into permanent Tech roles

Gideon Nicholas Day

Jobberman Ghana's M-FIT Project is poised to secure permanent tech and tech-enabled jobs for 60 out of its 100 trained young girls by March 2024.

Jobberman Roundtable discussion on Women in Tech
This announcement was made by Jobberman Ghana's CEO, Hilda Nimo-Tieku, during the Executive Roundtable on 'Diversity and Inclusion: Empowering Young Women in Tech for Career Success' held on November 16, 2023, at the African Regent Hotel.

The M-FIT Project,( Matching Females In Tech Jobs) a collaborative effort between Jobberman Ghana and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), focused on training 100 young women aged 18 to 35 with a STEM background.

The initiative emphasizes employability soft skills and aims to seamlessly integrate them into tech-related roles within Ghana.

Jobberman Ghana CEO, Hilda Nimo-Tieku
Jobberman Ghana CEO, Hilda Nimo-Tieku
Addressing the critical need for diversity in the rapidly evolving technology sector, Jobberman Ghana's CEO emphasized, "Diversity and inclusion are not just ideals we aspire to but principles we must embody. In a world where technology shapes every aspect of our lives, we must foster a tech industry that mirrors the diversity of the society it serves."

The CEO further called on employers in Ghana with available tech roles to collaborate with Jobberman.

"I would like to use this opportunity to call on employers in Ghana with available tech roles and ready-to-hire young women in tech to reach out to Jobberman for a free job listing and be connected to our talent pool of these qualified young professionals ready for the world of work."

The Executive Roundtable, which brought together influential figures such as Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Academic City University College, and Dr. King David Boison, Managing Director of Knowledge Web Center, served as a platform for discussions on fostering diversity and inclusion to empower young women in the tech industry.

Gideon Nicholas Day

