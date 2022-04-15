RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘A travesty of justice’ – Mahama criticises Supreme Court ruling against Assin North MP

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-President John Mahama has described the Supreme Court’s ruling on the case involving the MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, as a travesty of justice.

‘A travesty of justice’ – Mahama criticises Supreme Court ruling against Assin North MP
‘A travesty of justice’ – Mahama criticises Supreme Court ruling against Assin North MP

This follows Wednesday’s ruling by the Supreme Court that barred Mr. Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as a lawmaker.

Recommended articles

The embattled Assin North legislator has been in and out of court for many months now after being accused of holding dual citizenship at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest in the 2020 elections.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

However, reacting to the ruling that restrains Mr. Gyakye Quayson from representing the people that elected him, Mahama expressed his disagreement.

“I cannot understand how an MP can be restrained from carrying out his duties when the substantive case to give finality to the question of his legitimacy has not been determined,” the former President wrote on Facebook.

“Or is it the case that the outcome of the substantive case has been predetermined against him?

“The representation of the people is at the heart of our democracy. Any decision that denies the citizenry of representation is a travesty of justice and an affront to our democracy.”

Meanwhile, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, believes the Assin North lawmaker broke the law and must face the consequences.

Mr. Dame said the Supreme Court’s ruling was in the right direction and enforces the long-standing position of the constitution.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian pallbearer sells coffin dance NFT meme for $1m

Ghana’s dancing pallbearers have sold their coffin dance meme for over $1 million on NFT

Introducing electric buses in Ghana is Ponzi scheme to steal from state coffers - Engineer

Alhaji Fawan Issah Iddi

Here's the reason why British Airways flight BA081 didn’t touchdown in Accra

A British Airways Airbus A321.

E-levy: Anybody who can transfer GH¢3,000 in a month is not poor in Ghana — Prof. Adei

Professor Stephen Adei