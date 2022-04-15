‘A travesty of justice’ – Mahama criticises Supreme Court ruling against Assin North MP

The embattled Assin North legislator has been in and out of court for many months now after being accused of holding dual citizenship at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest in the 2020 elections.

Pulse Ghana

However, reacting to the ruling that restrains Mr. Gyakye Quayson from representing the people that elected him, Mahama expressed his disagreement.

“I cannot understand how an MP can be restrained from carrying out his duties when the substantive case to give finality to the question of his legitimacy has not been determined,” the former President wrote on Facebook.

“Or is it the case that the outcome of the substantive case has been predetermined against him?

“The representation of the people is at the heart of our democracy. Any decision that denies the citizenry of representation is a travesty of justice and an affront to our democracy.”

Meanwhile, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, believes the Assin North lawmaker broke the law and must face the consequences.