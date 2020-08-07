Ayew scored a goal of the season contender during Crystal Palace’s 2-1 win over the Hammers in December.

With the game tied at 1-1, the Ghanaian produced a moment of magic by weaving his way through the West Ham defence before chipping the ball past the goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old dribbled past three players, before successfully executing an audacious Zidane-esque turn to go pass two other defenders, on his way to scoring a cheeky winner for Crystal Palace.

His brilliant solo effort was nominated for the Premier League goal of the month in December.

It was also adjudged Crystal Palace Goal of the Season and subsequently named Amazon Prime’s goal of the season.

However, the Premier League has left Ayew’s goal out of its Goal of the Season shortlist, which was announced on Friday.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Brunye and Son Heung Ming, however, made the shortlist with their strikes in the course of the season.

Watch the Premier League’s Goal of the Season contenders below: