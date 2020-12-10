The news portal said the incident, which occurred at Obuasi Bossman in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region involved a tipper truck and a motorbike.

Following the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa’s victory declaration for the NPP on December 9, 2020, supporters of the party across the country took to the streets to jubilate.

During the euphoria a tipper truck and motorbike collided, resulting the casualty.

According to Adom News correspondent, Isaac Normenyo, the accident had an arm of one of the victims severely chopped off with a second person dying on the spot.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the 2020 presidential results declaration by the Electoral Commission (EC) in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the declaration by the EC is flawed and one that would not be accepted by the NDC.

Addressing the press, he said, "We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting President as the winner of the 2020 elections."

"As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa, the EC chair…We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation," he added.

President Nana Akufo Addo Addo won the election after polling 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302% of the total votes cast, while NDC's John Dramani Mahama polled 6,213,182 of the votes, representing 47.359%.

Haruna Iddrisu said Mahama had petitioned the EC before the results were announced to voice his concerns over the collation of the results but it was treated with contempt.

He said: "That (petition) was treated with the utmost contempt and that we consider unacceptable. We also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted…this evening Ghana’s democracy has come under severe attack and needs some rescue urgently.

"If not rescued these attacks will foster and grow into future elections and that will disfigure our track record, as a true democratic nation."