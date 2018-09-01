news

The Chief Executive Officer of local car manufacturing company Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Sarfo Jr, has sent fusillade of angry tweets at President Nana Akufo-Addo.

It follows a Memorandum of Understanding between Ghana and German car manufacturing giant, Volkswagen, last Thursday.

The MoU was signed following German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Ghana.

Kantanka in a series of tweets Friday slammed the president for failing to honour his promise to support local car manufacturers.

"The German chancellor came to our beloved country to promote her automobile industry whiles our President..............., he began.

"What happened to your word Mr President NAkufoAddo," he noted with a quote of the president promising to support local carr manufacturers.

In another tweet, he questioned why the president is allowing VW into the Ghanaian market to compete against his company.

"I still remember this day like it was yesterday NAkufoAddo. If we didn’t get the support why then do you bring another company to compete against us."

He further said: "Mr President. Only thing we need is good policies to protect the automobile industry and help grow our local industries NAkufoAddo."

Welcoming the deal, President Nana Akufo-Addo explained that the agreement was reached following a business meeting between officials from Ghana and a German business delegation.

He stressed that the key part of this agreement is that it will boost investment, trade corporation and will reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

“There are so many areas that our bilateral relationship has offered us, but the key part of it for me is the emphasis on investment and trade corporation,” Nana Addo said.

He said Ghana is determined “to deal with the matters confronting our country such as youth employment, the desire of our youth to seek greener pastures elsewhere by improving the management of our national economy.”

“The stronger the economy we have, the more opportunities it gives to the young people and obviously the pressure that will be on them to embark on those hazardous undertakings will be dealt with,” the President added.