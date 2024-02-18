Ken Ofori-Atta acknowledges Ministry of Finance staff for collaborative achievements

Underscoring the team's vital contribution, Ofori-Atta recognized their pivotal role in crafting and executing seven Budget Statements that significantly influenced the economic trajectory. He praised the team's dedication and positive spirit, especially in times of economic challenges, highlighting their commitment to principles such as fiscal responsibility and ensuring value for money.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to the MoF staff, Ofori-Atta reminisced about the transformative impact of the three Budgets before 2020, setting the foundation for economic rebound and stability.

He noted the subsequent shift in focus, with the four Budgets since March 2020 addressing challenges posed by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing gratitude for the united efforts of Team MOF between January 27, 2017, and February 14, 2024, Ofori-Atta highlighted numerous milestones, including the introduction of stimulus packages, commitment controls enhancement, financial sector restructuring, and historic partnerships with various organizations.

Despite his recent removal by President Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta drew attention to the nearly quadrupling of the economy's size, with an optimistic projection of crossing the GH¢1 trillion mark in the current year.

He emphasized ongoing efforts to reposition the Ministry for the future, citing improvements in office infrastructure, staff accommodation, and employee engagement initiatives.

Encouraging the MoF team to face future challenges courageously, grounded in gratitude and guided by faith, Ofori-Atta expressed confidence in the new leadership under Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and called for renewed diligence to ensure the successful execution of the IMF-ECF program for economic growth and transformation.