Ken Ofori-Atta is the most powerful person in Akufo-Addo’s government – Murtala Mohammed

Speaking on the recent ministerial appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government, he said Ken Ofori-Atta will never be changed.

“They won’t make you (a minister) because of your opposition against Ken Ofori-Atta,” Murtala told Andy Appaih-Kubi (MP for Asante Akyem North), leader of the 'Ken Must Go' group of NPP MPs during a radio discussion on February 8.

“That man is more powerful than the president. He is the most powerful person in this government… Ken Ofori-Atta is the most powerful person in this government,” Murtala stressed.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta had been the subject of protestation by New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs under the ‘Ken Must Go’ banner and MPs on the Minority side, who demanded his dismissal over the mismanagement of the economy.

Pulse Ghana

Ofori-Atta was, however, untouched in the shakeup even as government struggles to push through a debt restructuring programme dubbed the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

President Akufo-Addo, on February 7,2023; nominated Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) as the minister-designate for Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.