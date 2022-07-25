Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year review budget statement and economic policy today

The budget review is expected to centre on the move to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and address the myriad of challenges facing the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) programme.

Earlier, a Deputy Minister for Finance debunked claims that the Free Senior High School policy will be affected by the conditions to be spelled out by the IMF following the government's decision to seek a bailout.

According to Abena Osei-Asare, the government's flagship programmes like the free SHS, and Agenda 111 among others, will not be scrapped.

"We want to assure people that we have been here [at the IMF] before and irrespective of that we still ensured development… and this time will be no different.