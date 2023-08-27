The incident occurred during the nationwide conference, where Agyapong expressed his frustration after his agent was unexpectedly removed from a polling center.
Kennedy Agyapong summoned to disciplinary committee over showdown threats
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has referred Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant, to the party's disciplinary committee following his confrontational threats during the Super Delegate Conference on August 26.
Agyapong, who represents Assin Central in Parliament, can be observed making strong threats against President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia in response to the alleged mistreatment of his agents.
He stated, "President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time."
According to a statement issued by NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Sunday, certain individuals, including Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Musa Sulemana, and Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, will be referred to the party's Disciplinary Committee based on evidence including videos and photographs that suggest possible violations of the party's constitution.
The statement further emphasized that Kennedy Agyapong, by the mentioned constitutional provisions, will also be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee to respond to the accusations and threats he made against specific personalities, as captured in a video that has gained traction on social media and mainstream channels.
However, latest reports reveal that the lawmaker made those remarks in a radio interview.
