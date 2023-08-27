Kennedy Agyapong summoned to disciplinary committee over showdown threats

Agyapong, who represents Assin Central in Parliament, can be observed making strong threats against President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia in response to the alleged mistreatment of his agents.

He stated, "President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time."

According to a statement issued by NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Sunday, certain individuals, including Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Musa Sulemana, and Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, will be referred to the party's Disciplinary Committee based on evidence including videos and photographs that suggest possible violations of the party's constitution.

The statement further emphasized that Kennedy Agyapong, by the mentioned constitutional provisions, will also be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee to respond to the accusations and threats he made against specific personalities, as captured in a video that has gained traction on social media and mainstream channels.