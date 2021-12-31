According to her, several victims of the tidal wave incidents which have displaced over 4000 residents are still sleeping on the streets despite the many assurances from the government that temporal structures will be provided for the victims who have lost virtually everything to the sea.
Keta tidal waves: NADMO is broke — Dzifa Gomashie
The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie has revealed that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is cash-strapped and unable to adequately support victims of the destruction caused by tidal waves along the Keta lagoon in the Volta Region.
The residents affected are Salakope-Amutinu, Adina Agavedzi, and Fuveme and its environs.
She said the destruction from the sea which affected Salakope-Amutinu, Adina, and Agavedzi brought residents to their knees and has since left them with bad memories adding that the state has failed the people by not responding adequately to the disaster.
Hundreds of residents in the Anlo district, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities were displaced by flooding caused by the tidal waves.
Earlier, NADMO said it has distributed 3,000 student mattresses, 1,500 mosquito nets, bags of rice, and other assorted items to victims of the disaster.
