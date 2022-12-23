Addressing journalists at a dinner organized by the Ghana Journalists Association in Accra, he said "I continue to be deeply regretful that despite the unseasoned best effort of the police, the perpetrators of the murder of Ahmed Suale can still not be found. But I assure you that, so far as I remain, President, the dossier cannot be closed until they are brought to justice."
Killers of Ahmed Suale will be found — Nana Addo assures
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the families of investigative journalist who worked with Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI, Ahmed Hussein-Suale that the police are on top of the case to find the killers so long as he remains in office.
On Wednesday, January 16, 2019, two unknown men allegedly shot Ahmed Hussein-Suale while he was driving near the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina Estate, in the Greater Accra region.
Ahmed was a member of the investigative firm Tiger Eye Private Investigations which investigated corruption in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) named Number 12 which led to the removal of office and a lifetime ban of its President Kwesi Nyantakyi.
He was also part of an investigative journalism piece in collaboration with the BBC into human body parts sold for ritual magic in Malawi.
