King Ayi Tunnmaa II and Ga-Dangme lands administration to spearhead development of sustainable cities and advocate for youth employment in Greater Accra

“The sight of seeing young adolescents, especially women who have travelled from all over the country to settle in the hub of greater Accra where they dream of equal opportunities but have instead been met with drudgery and hardship, forced to live in squalor for accommodation. This should be a concern to our traditional leaders and politicians”.

‘King’ as he is affectionately known, said he plans to collaborate with all stakeholders, especially the traditional authorities in the Ga-Dangme traditional area to address these issues that have enhanced a dysfunctional cyclical generational decline of the social fabric that binds families together.

King Ayi Tunnmaa II mentioned a 25-year GA-DAGNME DEVELOPMENT PLAN soon to be showcased during the official launch of the GDLA will incorporate a program to enroll projects that will bring development, occupation and accommodation. This plan is to ease the economic hardship that has plagued the Ga-Dangme kingdom.

According to king, Ghana is one nation and Ghanaians are all one people with diverse cultures and traditions, and so the Ga-Dangme who have for ages served as the host of these diverse lineages will always provide a hospitable environment for all and sundry.

He further urged the need for a concerted effort by the chiefs of the Ga-Dangme kingdom and all royals and stakeholders in the 15 other regions to form a united front and dialogue in seeking a way to address these issues.

This plan will make available lands in the region that can be developed to provide affordable housing units. The GDLA will also establish workshops to provide vocational and skills training in various areas to create a linear representation in opportunities.

“We will not abandon them to their fate, but we will do what we can with the vision of what we have now as the custodians of the Greater Accra lands to ensure an inclusive environment for success.

King Ayi is calling for unity and cooperation amongst the Ga-Dangme peoples so that collectively with the GDLA the aims and objectives of the Ga-Dangme kingdom will be achieved.