The University ranked 14th best University in Africa last year.

KNUST is thus, ranked ahead of all public and private universities in Ghana to secure the topmost position as the best University in Ghana; the University is also placed ahead of over 40 Universities in Africa such as; the University of Casablanca Hassan in Morocco, the University of Makerere in Uganda, Ain Shams University in Egypt which occupied the 13th, 14th, and 15th positions respectively with University of Ghana placing 24th in the ranking.

KNUST obtained a global score of 48.2, as against 42.4 last year, a global reputation for research at 1,075, an improvement on last year’s score of 1,044, a regional research reputation of 20 and 1,522 publications.

The University also published over 1,323 books, presented over 1,564 papers at various conferences, obtained normalised citation impact of 16 and a total citation of 945.

Additionally, KNUST secured 1,336 Number of publications that are among the 10% most cited papers, 852 percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited, 885 number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1% most cited, and 166 percentages of highly cited papers among the top 1% most cited.

The KNUST Medical School was also ranked 264th best in terms of Clinical Medicine globally and had an overall score of 55.5. The School also attained Clinical Medicine global research reputation of 591, regional research reputation of 23, Clinical Medicine publications of 856 articles, Clinical Medicine normalized citation impact of 15 and total citation of 405. The Medical School again had 704 publications that are among 10% most cited papers.

In terms of collaboration, KNUST had 477 international collaborations relative to country and 23 international collaborations.

This latest ranking places KNUST as the best and most prestigious University in Ghana.

The U.S. News & World Report is a multi-platform organisation based in Washington D.C. which is in the business of ranking and evaluating universities based on their research performance and its ratings by members of the academic community around the world.