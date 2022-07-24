Video: Koku Anyidoho gets emotional, goes on his knees at Asomdwe Park commissioning

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Anyidoho is captured singing and later kneeling when he was called to deliver his speech.

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the rehabilitated Asomdwe Park, where the later John Evans Atta Mills was buried.

In a statement released on his Facebook page, Akufo-Addo said he decided to renovate the Asondwe Park after it came to his notice that it was in a bad state.

“On Sunday, 24th July 2024, I commissioned the rehabilitated Asomdwoe Park, the final resting place of the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, the late Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills,” the President wrote.

“Sometime after becoming President, I became aware of the sad state of Asomdwoe Park, and, in 2020, I received a request from the late President’s energetic Communications Director, Koku Anyidoho, who runs the Institute named after the President, for the assistance of Government to rehabilitate the facility. I agreed, and, subsequently, I instructed the Coastal Development Authority to undertake a thorough rehabilitation of the Park, with the close co-operation of the Institute.

“It was not right that the Park had been allowed to deteriorate considerably over the years since his burial in 2012, and I am happy that it was under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, allegedly his “fiercest critic”, that Asomdwoe Park has been elevated to a status befitting the final resting place of a President of the Republic of Ghana.”

