Video: Koku Anyidoho gets emotional, goes on his knees at Asomdwe Park commissioning

The former deputy General Secretary of the NDC went on his knees and appeared to be thanking God for answering his prayers for the park to be given a facelift.
Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, got very emotional during the commissioning of the rehabilitated Asomdwe Park.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Anyidoho is captured singing and later kneeling when he was called to deliver his speech.
On Sunday, July 24, 2022, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the rehabilitated Asomdwe Park, where the later John Evans Atta Mills was buried.
In a statement released on his Facebook page, Akufo-Addo said he decided to renovate the Asondwe Park after it came to his notice that it was in a bad state.
“On Sunday, 24th July 2024, I commissioned the rehabilitated Asomdwoe Park, the final resting place of the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, the late Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills,” the President wrote.
“Sometime after becoming President, I became aware of the sad state of Asomdwoe Park, and, in 2020, I received a request from the late President’s energetic Communications Director, Koku Anyidoho, who runs the Institute named after the President, for the assistance of Government to rehabilitate the facility. I agreed, and, subsequently, I instructed the Coastal Development Authority to undertake a thorough rehabilitation of the Park, with the close co-operation of the Institute.
“It was not right that the Park had been allowed to deteriorate considerably over the years since his burial in 2012, and I am happy that it was under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, allegedly his “fiercest critic”, that Asomdwoe Park has been elevated to a status befitting the final resting place of a President of the Republic of Ghana.”
Akufo-Addo further stated that he did not renovate Atta Mills’ resting place for political capital and extended his condolences to the late former president’s family.
