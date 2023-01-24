Krobea riot: Bring your children to police station – Ashanti Regional Minister to parents

According to the minister, the students must be made to pay for the destruction before the school which has since been closed down will be reopened.

He has directed the police in the region, specifically the area in which the incident happened to invite the leadership of the students for questioning over the matter.

“All the prefects of the school if they don’t surrender, they should declare them wanted. They are the leaders, what shows that they are not involved and if they are not involved what did they do?” If you are the school prefect, why should you run away? What have you done that you are running away?” myjoyonline.com quotes Osei Mensah as asking.

“The police administration should declare them wanted immediately. If the parents are listening, they should bring all the children to the police station.”

The students went on a rampage on Sunday morning, protesting the poor results of their predecessors in their final examination.

About four government vehicles, including a Mahindra and an Isuzu pickup truck, a Nissan Patrol, a school bus, and a Toyota Vitz vehicle owned by the Senior House Mistress was also damaged.