K.T. Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa seat, Gifty Twum-Ampofo loses, Gideon Boako wins Tano North

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Incumbent MP for Adansi Asokwa constituency, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond, successfully secured his seat with an impressive total of 311 votes, constituting 63.86% of the votes. His strongest contender, Samuel Darkwa Binfo came second with 125 votes representing 25.67%.

NPP PRIMARIES (2)

Also, the incumbent MP for the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti region, Francis Asenso-Boakye has retained his seat, polling a total of 650 votes representing 78.22% while his contender, Raphael Agyapong trailed with a total of 181 votes representing 21.78%.

In Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the current Member of Parliament, faced defeat in her quest for re-election. She garnered 202 votes, while Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong, also known as Buffalo, clinched victory with 222 votes in the parliamentary primary.

The Tano North constituency witnessed a shift as Freda Prempeh lost in the parliamentary primary to Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Freda Prempeh secured 221 votes, while Gideon Boako emerged victorious with an impressive 444 votes.

Atiwa West saw Laurrette Korkor Asante secure 177 votes, securing victory in the primary and positioning herself to replace Kwasi Amoako Attah in the upcoming December elections.

Prince Benjamin Aboagye garnered 134 votes, Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah received 48 votes, and Samuel Awuah Danquah trailed with 18 votes.

