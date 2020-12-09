Akufo-Addo, who contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) beat the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Mahama in the 2020 presidential elections.

In a post on Facebook after being declared winner, he thanked Ghanaians for giving him victory.

“Thank you Ghana for voting 4More!” Akufo-Addo wrote on Facebook, accompanied by a photo of himself and Vice President, Dr. Bawumia.

He won the election after polling over six million votes, which represents 51.59 of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

This is the second time that Akufo-Addo has beaten Mahama to the Presidency after emerging victorious in the 2016 elections with an almost one million gap.