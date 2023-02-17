Kumasi Girls SHS to launch 60th anniversary on March 18

According to the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee and management of the school, the occasion will have in attendance Ohemaa Patricia Appiah PhD, Senior Registrar, University of Education, Winneba as guest speaker, some top government officials, old students, current students, and other key stakeholders within the Kumasi Metropolis.

The launch is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the school's premises at 9 a.m.

The Planning Committee and management of the school encourage all past students of the school, parents, and the general public to participate in the anniversary celebration.

Old Ahemaa is encouraged to show interest and start mobilizing funds at year-group levels to support the programme.

Contact Ohemaa Yaa Amoakoaa on 0243029269 and Ohemaa Hannah Amankwaa on 0244619260 to support the programme.

Kumasi Girls is located at Abrepo, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana. The school is adjacent to the County hospital.

The school was started as a private secondary school for girls by Caxton Williams, a Sierra Leonean, in 1953.

Kumasi Girls' Senior High School (KUGISS) was first situated at Susanso, near Bomso Junction on the Kumasi-Accra road.