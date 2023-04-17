Kumawu by-election to be held on May 23 - EC

Six Parliamentary aspirants for the Kumawu constituency have been cleared by the New Patriotic Party to contest for the seat.

The NPP has set Sunday, April 23, 2023, to select a candidate ahead of the by-election at Kumawu.

Those who have picked the forms on the ticket of the NPP are the current Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Dr Aboagye Dacosta; a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Opanyin Yaw Baah; Obaapa Ama Serwaa, Ernest Anim, Dr Philip Yaw Barnor, Edward Kofi Osei, Kwame Appiah Kubi and Owusu Bempah.

The Kumawu seat became vacant following the death of the Member of Parliament for the constituency Philip Basoah.

He died at the age of 53 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was born November 18, 1969, in Kumawu, Ashanti Region.

Philip Basoah obtained a B.ed from Cape Coast University and a Master's from the Paris Graduate School of Management.

He worked as the Projects Coordinator, at the Ashanti Regional Division from 2009 to 2012 at the Ghana Education Service.