Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile Saturday, he criticized the National Security Council's handling of the tussle, saying it was time the president restructure the institution in terms of the chain of command.

His criticism follows the swoop on the IT firm's office and the confiscation of mobile phones of the staff.

“I think it is about time the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] takes a look at the structure [of the National Security Council]…in terms of the chain of command: who does what, when and where and indeed how,” he said on Joy FM's Newsfile on Saturday.

He continued: "National Security architecture, in recent times, has come onto the front burner sometimes for wrong reasons. We could cite the Ayawaso West Wuogon incident and the proceedings of the [Justice Emile] Short Commission and the indication that there could be a certain disharmony relative to chain of command and all what has happened subsequent to that…

“[National Security] has to be in a position to clean up some of the doubts and the discrepancies…Somebody somewhere within the National Security architecture might have gotten too over-enthusiastic and ‘pulled the trigger’ and that is what my worry is about,” he said Saturday on the current affairs programme.

SOFTtribe, a Ghanaian software developer, and GWCL are in disagreement over alleged problems with the water billing system developed by SOFTtribe.

GWCL has terminated the contract on the grounds that the software was failing to deliver on its purpose but the IT firm said the claim is false.

National Security said it acted on the orders of the GWCL to secure customer data that SOFTtribe had failed to release.