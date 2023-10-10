Lawyer accuses Atta-Akyea of bias and prejudicial conduct in leaked audio investigation

During an interview with Joy News, Lawyer Kwame Gyan expressed concerns over Mr. Atta-Akyea's conduct, alleging that the committee chairman was making prejudicial comments that could compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Mr. Atta-Akyea, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has come under intense scrutiny for his handling of the case.

Lawyer Gyan accused Mr. Atta-Akyea of operating as if he were a sole commissioner overseeing the investigation and expressed his team's reluctance to accept such a situation going forward.

"He has his own agenda," Mr. Gyan asserted, hinting that Mr. Atta-Akyea has revealed his biased intentions for all to see.

Lawyer Gyan accused Mr. Atta-Akyea of granting media interviews after committee meetings with detrimental comments and disclosing matters that he himself reserved for in-camera hearings. He also accused him of fabricating stories without basis, describing some of his comments as "very prejudicial."

The legal counsel for the IGP expressed respect for Parliament and the individuals serving on the committee while stating the IGP's humility in appearing before the committee voluntarily. However, he indicated his intention to adopt a more assertive legal stance moving forward.

Lawyer Gyan explained that he would hold the chairman accountable to the committee's remit as set up by the Speaker of Parliament, ensuring that the committee's purpose is achieved and nothing more.

The leaked audio involves three serving police officers and a former regional chairman of the NPP who were caught on tape allegedly plotting the removal of the IGP.