Leaked tape on IGP has made me more famous – COP Alex Mensah

In an exclusive interview on Accra based Joy News, he said the leaked tape has been a blessing in disguise.

Asked whether he had any regrets for what had happened, he retorted “No, never. You see, God has His own way of blessing people. Had it not been for this tape, maybe we wouldn’t have been here. My name and my picture wouldn’t have been where it is circulating now. Now, if you go to my constituency, everybody knows me. Everybody is looking for me.”

My friends who have not heard from me for years are calling me from the U.S., U.K., and Germany everywhere. God has His own way of bringing up somebody. Sometimes you will not understand, but at the end of the day, you will understand and say, I thought this was a problem, but that was the way the Lord is using to bring you up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

When the host, Evans Mensah specifically asked if the scandal had been a blessing to him “he responded, “It has it so many ways. At least now, it has made the public aware that something is not going on well in the Ghana Police Service.”

He insists that the conversation was a private one and that the focus should be on whoever leaked the conversation and not on those who were having normal conversations.

The former police commissioner has already told the parliamentary committee that the tape was doctored to achieve a certain malicious agenda.

“I did not say anything wrong in the tape. I was not planning a coup, neither was I planning to go and sell cocaine or steal. All that I said on the tape is the truth. And as I said before the committee, if you give me the chance, I will say it here and say it anywhere else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The man, who had been on leave prior to officially retiring on September 18, 2023 after 31-years in the service, was heard on a leaked tape running down Dr. Dampare's administration, and suggesting that he was not going to help the governing party if he was to stay in office till the 2024 elections.

He was in the company of another senior police officer, Superintendent George Asare, together with a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu, who has admitted recording the conversation.